Fourty-seventh District Congressional candidate to travel to New York to meet with Trump

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Fourty-seventh District Congressional candidate Amy Phan West, who is running against incumbent Alan Lowenthal, will attend a private reception with President Donald Trump on Friday, Aug. 9, her office announced in a press release.

The details of the event are not being disclosed for security reasons, the press release states.

Republican politicians who are in support of a 2020 re-election of Trump, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and other conservative representatives will be at the event, according to West’s office.

“As a small business owner and mother, it would be much easier to stay home and let someone else run for Congress,” West stated in a press release. “But I see problems plaguing our district and I want to be part of the solution.”