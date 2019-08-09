Authorities say pair found dead in Long Beach apartment committed suicide

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Police in Long Beach Friday said a man and woman whose bodies were found in an apartment died by suicide.

Officers discovered the bodies when they were asked by the landlord of the two-story building to conduct a welfare check about 2:55pm Thursday in the 1300 block of East Appleton Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe this to be a double suicide and no foul play is suspected at this time,” LBPD spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez said.

Authorities withheld the names of the man and woman, pending notification of their relatives, and did not release information on their relationship.

A neighbor told CBS2 that officers had a tough time getting into the

apartment.

“One officer came, and then another officer came, and the next thing you know they had 11 officers here,” Matt Wood said. “They had discovered that there were two bodies in there and they had barricaded themselves into their bedroom.”

Wood said police used a battering ram to get inside and when they did, “all of these flies came out of the apartment.”

Autopsies were pending.