Long Beach man gets prison for possessing child porn

A Long Beach man was sentenced Thursday to three years behind bars for possessing child pornography that included images of minors under the age of 12.

Nathan Pham, 28, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin to serve 10 years under supervised release following his federal prison term.

Pham told the court that in the year he’s been locked up after his arrest, “I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my actions. I know what I did is wrong.”

The case stems from June 2013 when an undercover officer used a peer-to-peer online network to download five child pornography videos — three of which involved pre-pubescent boys — from Pham’s computer, according to papers filed in Los Angeles federal court.

A subsequent search warrant on Pham’s home resulted in the seizure of a laptop and thumb drive containing about 600 images and videos of child pornography, including some involving children under 12, according to a prosecution sentencing memorandum.

In addition to collecting illicit material, Phan shared it with others through the use of a peer-to-peer network, prosecutors said.

“I was indirectly victimizing the minors in the photos … and I apologize for that,” Pham told the court, promising that he would “prove that I can be an outstanding citizen.”