IN PHOTOS: Grand Opening of the Signal Hill Public Library

The Signal Hill Public Library had its grand opening Aug. 10.
The new 14,000 square-foot library with a modern design includes a children’s reading center with a dinosaur and art, a history room with rotating exhibits, a teen gathering area, study rooms, an outdoor terrace and more.
Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
Attendees hang out in the Signal Point Terrace located on the second floor of the Signal Hill Public Library Aug. 10.
Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
The Pipeline to Knowledge Learning Center at the new Signal Hill Library Aug 10.
Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
Aside from books, the children’s area also has computers at the new Signal Hill Library Aug 10.
Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
Kids play in the dinosaur themed children’s area at the new Signal Hill Library Aug 10.
Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
The ribbon cutting ceremony at the opening of the new Signal Hill Library Aug. 10.
Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
The community of Signal Hill gathers at the opening ceremony of the new Signal Hill Library Aug. 10.
Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
Senator Lena Gonzalez speaks at the opening ceremony of the new Signal Hill Library Aug. 10.
Lissette Mendoza | Signal Tribune
Pastor Gregory Johnson, Founder of the American University of Health Sciences, who sponsored the reading room, gives an invocation at the opening ceremony of the new Signal Hill Library Aug. 10.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.