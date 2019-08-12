Man stabbed during robbery attempt in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A man was stabbed Aug. 9 during a robbery attempt in Long Beach.

The victim said he was walking about 2pm in the area of Anaheim Street and Stanley Avenue when a man approached and demanded cash, according to Shaunna Dandoy, public information officer with the Long Beach Police Department.

“When the victim refused, a physical altercation occurred which resulted in the stabbing,” Dandoy said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to his upper body that landed him in a hospital, she said.

Officers were unable to immediately locate the suspect, who came away from the robbery attempt empty-handed, Dandoy said.