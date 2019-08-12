Man stabbed during robbery attempt in Long Beach
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A man was stabbed Aug. 9 during a robbery attempt in Long Beach.
The victim said he was walking about 2pm in the area of Anaheim Street and Stanley Avenue when a man approached and demanded cash, according to Shaunna Dandoy, public information officer with the Long Beach Police Department.
“When the victim refused, a physical altercation occurred which resulted in the stabbing,” Dandoy said.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to his upper body that landed him in a hospital, she said.
Officers were unable to immediately locate the suspect, who came away from the robbery attempt empty-handed, Dandoy said.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.