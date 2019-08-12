Hot weather, fire danger confronts Southland

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The National Weather Service Monday forecast hot weather and elevated fire danger Tuesday through Thursday as a result of high temperatures, low humidity and very dry vegetation.

A notice on the website of the NWS in Oxnard said the weather will have the potential of causing heat-related illnesses, particularly among infants and the elderly, the homeless, outdoor workers, anyone taking part in outdoor activities, and outdoor workers.

The elevated fire danger will result from hot temperatures, low humidity and very dry fuels, it said.

Forecasters blamed the hot spell on an upper-level ridge of high pressure now over North Texas combined with weakening onshore flow.

“There is an outside chance of dangerously hot conditions developing between Wednesday and Thursday,” according to an NWS statement.

The NWS forecast a mixture of sunny and partly cloudy skies in L.A. County today and highs of 74 degrees at LAX; 81 in Long Beach; 83 in Downtown L.A. Though high, L.A. County Highs will be lower than during the region’s recent heat waves, of which there have been three so far this summer.

Temperatures will rise a few degrees over the coming days, reverting to Monday’s levels on Friday.

The NWS urged residents to protect themselves and their loved ones over the hot spell by staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, avoiding the midday sun, checking on friends and neighbors– especially the elderly– and never leaving children or the elderly in cars parked in the heat, even with windows cracked open.