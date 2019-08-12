Man shot to death in Wrigley during dispute

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A dispute led to the death of a man in the Wrigley District of Long Beach, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 11:40pm Saturday in the area of West Willow Street and Eucalyptus Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation has led homicide detectives to believe the victim and suspect were involved in a dispute which resulted in the shooting, and that the male suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide Detective Malcolm Evans or Detective Robert Gonzales at (562) 570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).