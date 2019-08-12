Musician Tasi Malaki shot to death in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A man who was fatally shot in Long Beach was identified Monday as a local reggae and hip-hop artist.

Tasi Malaki, 45, of Long Beach was shot about 11:40pm Saturday near West Willow Street and Eucalyptus Avenue and died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office and the Long Beach Police Department.

Malaki performed under the stage name “Toko Tasi,” according to the Los Angeles Times, which said he had worked with the bands Sublime and Slightly Stoopid.

A post on his official Facebook page said Malaki was “taken away from this Earth by senseless violence,” and promised benefit shows would take place in Long Beach in the near future. His most recent album, “Rise Ta Shine,” was released in 2017.

The Facebook post also added that the community is arranging benefit shows to support the family in their time of grieving.

According to police, Malaki suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. Detectives believe the victim and male suspect were involved in a dispute that led to the shooting. No description was released of the suspect, who fled on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.