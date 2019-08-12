Cal State Long Beach places high in nationwide college ranking

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

California State University, Long Beach placed 13th for the best college in terms of monetary value and 10th for best public school in the nation, according to rankings released Monday by Money magazine.

The publication’s annual Best Colleges ranking of schools that “offer an outstanding education at an affordable price” placed University California Irvine on top, while University California Los Angeles placed fifth and University California San Diego placed ninth.

According to the magazine, the rankings are based on more than 19,000 data points, including graduation rates, tuition and alumni salaries, to “identify the colleges that best combine quality and affordability.”

The magazine reviewed 744 colleges nationwide to develop the list.

Other local schools earning spots on the list were University California Riverside, at 12th, Caltech at 16th and Cal State Fullerton in a tie for 22nd.

“I am so proud to serve with our faculty and staff who are recognized for high impact educational experiences that prepare students for journeys to success and accelerate their socioeconomic mobility,”Jane Close Conoley, CSULB president, stated in a press release from the school.

Last year CSULB ranked 22 on this list, this ranking moves the campus up nearly ten slots in the ranking, the school said.

Here are key findings Money magazine points out in its ranking:

• Estimated price for 2019-2020 school year without aid: $25,100

• Estimated price for 2019-2020 school year with average grant: $10,300

• Percentage of students who get any grants: 70%

• Average student debt: $15,000

• Early career earnings: $51,100