Tariffs continue to hamper trans-Pacific trade, Long Beach port says

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It seems consumers may see steeper price tags this holiday season.

The Port of Long Beach announced Monday that cargo volumes last month were down compared to last year, when the number of containers moved through the harbor neared 700,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The total this year was 9.7% less than last year, the port stated in a press release. Imports decreased 9.9% to 313,350 TEUs, and exports shrank 6.8% to 111,654 TEUs.

“The trade war is hitting the West coast hard,” Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach executive director, stated in the press release. “For more than a year, the supply chain has bent under the weight, and there’s very little give left. If the tariffs continue and escalate as planned next month, American consumers could see higher prices during the holiday season as businesses pass along their costs.”

Through July, more than 4.3 million TEUs have moved through the port’s terminals, the press release read, 7.2% fewer than at the same point last year.

The port’s latest cargo statistics can be viewed by clicking here.