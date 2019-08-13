Masked suspects rob T-Mobile store in Long Beach, police say
Long Beach police officers responded to a robbery call at a T-Mobile store on 4512 Atlantic Ave. at about 12:25pm Tuesday, the LBPD said.
A preliminary report states that three masked men entered the store, two of them carrying weapons, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.
The suspects and are still outstanding, LBPD Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy said.
No injuries have been reported at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
