Long Beach police seek public’s help in locating missing man

Terry Snyder, who was last seen leaving his residence in the 2300 block of St. Joseph Ave. on Monday at approximately 8:10pm, was reported as missing on Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Police is seeking the public’s help with locating Snyder.

Snyder drove his vehicle to a fast-food restaurant in the area of Stearns Street and Palo Verde Avenue but did not return home, police say.

The missing person is described as a 70-years-old white male, 5’9” weighing 150 lbs. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Police said Snyder suffers from medical conditions and may become disoriented.

Those with information regarding this missing person are urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or police dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smart phone or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.