Long Beach reaches new deal with police union

The city of Long Beach and the Long Beach Police Officers Association (POA) have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, pending a vote by the members of the union that represents about 800 officers, authorities said Wednesday.

“We are proud to have reached a fair and responsible tentative agreement with the Long Beach Police Officers Association,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.

“This tentative agreement will allow us to continue to hire the best police recruits, and I want to thank the POA leadership and our city negotiating team for their months of hard work.”

Garcia said the terms of the tentative agreement will remain confidential while the POA completes the ratification process. The POA membership is set to vote on the tentative agreement later this month.

“We believe this deal is both fair and fiscally prudent,” Jim Foster, POA president, said. “It should assist in retaining and recruiting professional police officers by ensuring their total compensation is

competitive within the marketplace.”

If approved by the POA, the contract would be made available for public review and consideration by the City Council in September.