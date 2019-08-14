UPDATE: Deputies in Placentia locate missing 70-year-old Long Beach man
A 70-year-old man who went missing in Long Beach has been located in Orange County and was to be reunited with his family Tuesday.
Terry Snyder, who has an undisclosed medical condition and could become disoriented, had last been seen about 8:10 p.m. Monday leaving his home in the 2300 block of St. Joseph Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Snyder was located by Orange County sheriff’s deputies in Placentia, police said.
