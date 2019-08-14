Long Beach police arrest man for alleged financial embezzlement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach police arrested and booked a man on suspicion of grand theft Tuesday following a lengthy investigation.

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old David Bruce Higgins of Corona, California, police said.

In February of 2018, detectives from the Long Beach Police Department’s Financial Crimes Detail began conducting the investigation.

Detectives learned that a suspect embezzled money from an auto dealership in the 2900 block of Bellflower Boulevard, police said.

The suspect was an employee of the business when he falsified invoices between the years of 2015 and 2017 embezzling over $425,000, according to police.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who issued an arrest warrant for Higgins.

Higgins was arrested and booked for grand theft, pending white collar crime enhancement and is being held on $70,000 bail at the Long Beach City Jail.

Those with information about this incident are urged to call the Long Beach Police Department Financial Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call 1 (88) 222-TIPS (8477), text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.