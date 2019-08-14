Port of Long Beach awards $1.3 million to pay for air filtration, energy efficiency upgrades

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Port of Long Beach announced this week that it awarded more than $1.3 million through its Community Grants Program for 16 proposed projects to improve air quality and energy efficiency at facilities used by the public.

The port stated in a press release that $46.4 million will be aimed at reducing the impacts moving goods.

“We facilitate the nation’s trade at the Port of Long Beach, but it’s important for us to share the economic benefits more directly with our surrounding communities,” Bonnie Lowenthal, Harbor Commission president, stated in a press release. “These projects will help people using these facilities breathe cleaner air and result in less electricity being used.”

To date, there have been four solicitations under the Community Grants program, totaling $6.6 million in awarded projects, the port said.

A five-member advisory committee appointed by Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia works with port staff to select the grants.

The Harbor Commission approved the following funding recommendations Monday:

• YMCA of Greater Long Beach— $16,538

• Pacific Baptist School (Long Beach)— $26,288

• Gaines Elementary School (Paramount)— $22,431

• Jackson Middle School (Paramount)— $65,096

• Keppel Elementary School (Paramount)— $59,166

• Tanner Elementary School (Paramount)— $62,645

• Los Cerritos Elementary School (Paramount)— $70,847

• Zamboni Middle School (Paramount)— $72,290

• The Salvation Army Long Beach Corps and Community Center — two projects totaling $333,068

• Oakwood Academy (Long Beach)— $18,544

• Young Horizons Ludloff Center (Long Beach)— $14,696

• Holy Innocents School (Long Beach)— two projects totaling $453,008

• Camp Fire Angeles— two projects at DeForest Park totaling $111,137

The review criteria for the Community Grants program and information on previously funded projects is available here.