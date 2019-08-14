Long Beach police arrest San Pedro man on suspicion of DUI following traffic accident
A San Pedro man was arrested and booked for suspicion of driving under the influence on Wednesday police said.
Brian Mulhern, 65, was arrested and is being held on $30,000 bail.
Long Beach police officers responded to the area of Magnolia Avenue and 8th Street at about noon.
Preliminary information revealed that a vehicle traveling westbound on 8th Street ran a stop sign causing the driver to strike a vehicle traveling southbound on Magnolia Avenue and then fled the scene, Shaunna Dandoy, LBPD public information officer said.
Assisting officers located the suspect near the area of 9th Street and Locust Avenue and took him into custody, police said.
No injuries have been reported at this time and investigation is ongoing as of press time.
