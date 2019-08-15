Crews recover 1,300 pounds of pot floating off Catalina Island

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

About 1,300 pounds of baled marijuana were recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard off Catalina Island, authorities said Wednesday.

Someone on Tuesday spotted bales of what he or she believed were narcotics floating in the water and Coast Guard and county lifeguard crews arrived on boats to find 43 bales of marijuana, worth an estimated $1 million, which they recovered.

“We appreciate the assistance provided by our partners and vigilant mariners in keeping these drugs off of our streets,” said Lt. Andrew L. Fox, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Los Angeles-Long Beach.

“We encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity on the water, signs of distress or hazards to navigation to contact Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles Long Beach personnel on VHF channel 16 or at 310-521-3801.”

It’s unclear where the bales came from and the case remains under investigation by federal authorities.