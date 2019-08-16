Police make two arrests in fatal shooting case of musician Tasi Malaki

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long Beach Police Department announced Friday that a suspect and an alleged accomplice in the shooting investigation of local musician Tasi Malaki have been arrested.

LBPD detectives believe 43-year-old Thomas Arellaga, of Long Beach, is responsible for the shooting death of Malaki, police said. Arellaga was arrested Thursday and booked on the suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail at the Long Beach City jail, police said.

Lorna Clemena, a 43-year-old resident of Long Beach, was also arrested in connection to the murder, police said.

“Detectives believe Clemena was aware of the shooting and attempted to protect Arellaga from arrest, trial or conviction by concealing evidence related to the shooting,” according to a statement from the LBPD.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of San Francisco Avenue where evidence was recovered, according to police.

Clemena was booked for suspicion of accessory after the fact and is being held on $1 million bail at the Long Beach City jail, police said.

Detectives anticipate presenting their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early next week for filing consideration, police stated in a press release.

Malaki was shot to death on Aug. 10 in the area of West Willow Street and Eucalyptus Avenue.