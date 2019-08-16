Lane closures near Long Beach port for soil samples will affect traffic next week, port officials say

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A lane of the access ramp from Pico Avenue to eastbound Ocean Boulevard will be closed from 5am to 3pm on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, near the Gerald Desmond Bridge, affecting traffic heading from the bridge to downtown Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach announced Friday.

A third day, Aug. 21, may be added to the lane-closure schedule if needed, the port said.

Soil sampling at the site of a future bike-path connector that will go from downtown Long Beach to the new bridge prompted the Port of Long Beach to close the lane.

The new bridge will include a 12-foot-wide bike and pedestrian path, with three observation areas, according to a statement from the port. The connector to downtown Long Beach will allow cyclists to access the new bridge bike path.

Motorists can access the following resources to keep up to date on road closures near the port:

• Weekly construction update e-newsletter

• Traffic podcasts

• Interactive map

• LB Bridge mobile-device app

• newgdbridge.com