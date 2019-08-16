LETTERS, EMAILS, WEBSITE COMMENTS AND STATEMENTS: New Library

Signal Hill has a new treasure– a brand new state of the art Library! As hundreds of families rushed in on Saturday, Aug. 10, lead by a dinosaur, I followed and walked into the light. The bright, great hall opened before us, and showcased a children’s area with a wide colorful mural, a cool teen space with study rooms, an amazing history room, a technology-training classroom, rows of computers, stacks of books, a reading room overlooking the green park, a garden patio, a community meeting room and more.

A new Library happens once in a lifetime, and this one was a long time coming. But we now have an important meeting place for learning, reflection and community interaction. I encourage all residents to use the Library often and visit our Friends of the Library (FOSHL) book store, located across from the teen area. Gently used books range from 25 cents to $1. We will host a fall book sale on Friday September 20 from noon to 4pm, so save the date.

Congratulations, Signal Hill. Thanks, for a majestic library, truly well done!

Cecilia Fidora

Friends of the Signal Hill Library