Three wounded in two, unrelated shootings in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Three people were wounded in two, unrelated shootings Sunday morning in Long Beach, police said.

Officers dispatched at 3:18am to a parking lot in the area of Pier Point Landing and Aquarium Way arrived to find numerous shell casings of various caliber firearms and three vehicles that had been struck, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers were later told that a man transported himself from the scene to an area hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was listed in stable condition. Later, a woman also arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her upper body. She was also listed in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting was unknown.

A little after 4:15am, officers dispatched to the area of Ninth Street and Olive Avenue regarding a shooting incident found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, in what detectives said could be

possibly gang-related.

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

“The victim was at the location and was confronted by several male suspects who believed the victim was involved in the theft of a vehicle,” police said. “During the dispute the victim was shot by one of the suspects. All the suspects fled in another vehicle.”