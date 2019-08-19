Woman, 21, killed in crash allegedly caused by drunk driver

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter for allegedly triggering a two-vehicle crash that killed a 21-year-old woman Sunday, police said.

According to Long Beach police, Osvaldo Ramirez-Vazquez was speeding eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway in a 1999 Lincoln Town Car, when he lost control of the vehicle approaching Grand Avenue causing it to rotate to the left, where the vehicle broadsided the passenger door of a 2014 Cadillac XTS.

Police dispatched to the scene at 2:40am discovered the 21-year-old woman trapped inside the Lincoln and firefighters were able to extricate her from the car. Paramedics rushed the Bellflower resident to an area hospital, where she died a short time later.

Firefighters also had to extricate the driver of the Cadillac from his vehicle and paramedics rushed the 49-year-old resident of Garden Grove to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Ramirez-Vazquez escaped the crash with minor injuries.

“Based on both driver’s and witness statements […] Ramirez-Vazquez was operating a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed, while under the influence of alcohol, when he lost control striking the Cadillac that was driving in the opposite direction,” police said.

Long Beach police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at (562) 570-5520.