CDPH warns consumers not to eat La Zagala candy due to possible lead poisoning

The California Department of Public Health warned consumers Monday about possible lead contamination found in La Zagala’s fruit pulp, tamarin-flavored candy.

The candy is distributed by La Zagala Imports Inc., in Downey. The company initiated a voluntary recall on Aug. 12, according to the CDPH press release. CDPH officials said they are currently working with the distributor to remove the contaminated candy from stores.

Tests conducted by the CDPH found that the products contained as much as 0.17 parts per million (ppm) of lead, exceeding the state’s standard of 0.10 ppm, the press release stated.

Pregnant women and parents of children who may have eaten this candy should consult their health care provider to determine if medical testing is needed, the CDPH said.

Consumers who find this candy for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232.

