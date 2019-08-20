Lakers newcomer to throw first pitch, Long Beach-native military hero honored at tonight’s Dodgers game

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Recently acquired Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis will throw a first pitch before Tuesday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers-Toronto Blue Jays interleague game at Dodger Stadium in connection with Lakers Night.

The team is offering a ticket package including a black, Laker-themed Dodger jersey which will be shipped to those buying the ticket package. The ticket package will be available online until two hours before the start of the

game.

First pitches will also be thrown by 99- and 94-year old sisters Eva Rivera and Victoria Ortiz, avid Dodger fans since they were young girls. Victoria, a cancer survivor, still reads the sports section every day and can list the statistics for each Dodger player.

They are throwing the first pitch in connection with the team’s Blue Wishes program, which grants wishes for fans, particularly those with life-threatening illnesses.

The Military Hero of the Game will be retired U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Roland Coates. Coates was raised in Long Beach, enlisted in 1995, served two Western Pacific deployments aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, was also assigned to the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific San Diego and retired in 2016.

Cheesesteaks with grilled onions and cheese whiz on a 10-inch amoroso roll from Boo’s Philly Cheesesteaks will be available in the Right Field Plaza for the entire six-game homestand as part of the new LA Feeds Blue dining initiative, which brings renowned chefs, local ingredients and diverse flavors representing the neighborhoods of Los Angeles to Dodger Stadium.

The three-game series is the Blue Jays first appearance at Dodger Stadium since 2007 and third all-time.