Big-rig crash snarls traffic on San Diego (405) Freeway in Long Beach area

A crash involving a big rig hauling a load of large metal pipes Tuesday blocked several northbound and southbound lanes of the San Diego (405) Freeway near the Long Beach (710) Freeway in the Long Beach area.

The truck crashed about 9:30am into the center divider of the southbound 405 Freeway, and pipes described as 30- to 50-feet-long spilled onto the northbound lanes, damaging some vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic was snarled in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene. Some diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway, and a hazardous-materials team was sent to handle the cleanup.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.