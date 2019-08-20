Long Beach man sentenced to 72 years to life for deadly road rage shooting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A Long Beach man was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for a 2018 shooting that killed a man and injured his girlfriend during a road-rage shooting.

Joseph Jeremy Bronson, 25, was convicted in June of murder and attempted murder for the March 7, 2017, shooting in the 200 block of Liberty Court.

During his sentencing hearing Monday in Long Beach, Bronson was sentenced to 40 years to life for the murder count, and a consecutive 32 years to life for the attempted murder conviction.

Killed in the shooting was Trevor McCrainey, 22. His girlfriend, Erika Flores, was injured.

Prosecutors said McCrainey was driving a vehicle that apparently bumped into Bronson’s car at a Long Beach hamburger stand, setting off a chase that ended with the shooting. Bronson’s attorney argued during the trial that McCrainey was the aggressor in the chase, and Bronson fired a weapon in self-defense.

But prosecutors insisted Bronson was the one who elevated the situation.