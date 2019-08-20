Bixby Knolls store employee suffers minor laceration during alleged robbery, police say

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

[Editor’s note: This is story has been updated in the headline and body text concerning the wound the employee in the story suffered. Officials have categorized the wound as a minor laceration.]

A Marshalls department store loss-prevention employee suffered a minor laceration from an unidentified weapon on Aug. 19 while attempting to prevent two suspects from stealing store merchandise, the Long Beach Police Department said.

At approximately 9pm, officers responded to the business located at 4450 Atlantic Ave. regarding reports of a robbery involving an adult female and male suspect.

When officers arrived, they found the store’s employee with a minor cut to his upper torso, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that while the loss-prevention employee attempted to detain the two suspects from stealing merchandise from the store, the male suspect stabbed him with an unknown weapon, police said.

Officers established a perimeter and searched for the suspects but did not locate them. Officers requested air support to assist in the search, Shaunna Dondoy, LBPD public information officer, stated in an email.

Authorities did not provide details on the suspects’ descriptions. Police reported the loss was miscellaneous clothing items.

The investigation is ongoing as of press time.