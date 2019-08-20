Man arrested after leading police on chase near Scherer Park

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Long Beach police arrested a male suspect for allegedly trespassing avoiding arrest on Aug. 20.

Jonnathan Jenkins, 26, of Long Beach was taking into custody and booked for suspicion of resisting a public officer, trespassing and for having an outstanding warrant, police said.

Officers responded to a suspicious-person call in the area of 46th St and Elm Ave. at approximately 10:50am. Officers contacted a male adult suspect who was entering residential yards in the area, police said.

When officers attempted to contact the suspect, he attempted to avoid detention by running away.

Jenkins is currently being held on $10,000 bail. The investigation is ongoing, police said.