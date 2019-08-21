Passenger killed in crash allegedly caused by drunk driver identified

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The coroner’s office today released the name of a young woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach while riding with an allegedly impaired driver, who was arrested on suspicion of drunken

driving and vehicular manslaughter.

Marilyn Araiza, 21, of Cypress, died at a hospital a short time after Sunday’s pre-dawn crash.

She was a passenger in a 1999 Lincoln Town Car driven by Osvaldo Ramirez-Vazquez, who was allegedly speeding eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway when he lost control of the vehicle approaching Grand Avenue around 2:40 a.m.

The Lincoln rotated to the left and broadsided the passenger door of a 2014 Cadillac XTS, police said.

Araiza was trapped inside the Lincoln and was extricated from the wreckage by firefighters, who also had to free the driver of the Cadillac from his vehicle, police said. The 49-year-old Garden Grove resident was taken to an

area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Ramirez-Vazquez escaped the crash with minor injuries, police said.

“Based on both driver’s and witness statements … Ramirez-Vazquez was operating a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed, while under the influence of alcohol, when he lost control striking the Cadillac that was driving in the opposite direction,” according to a Long Beach police statement.

Long Beach police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 562-570-5520.