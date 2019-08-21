Signal Hill non-profit organization to showcase quilts made by textile artists in new exhibit

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Signal Hill non-profit Greenly Art Space will be working with the textile artist association Quilts on the Wall to present an art exhibit titled The Fabric of Nature this weekend.

The display will showcase a variety of quilts centered around the three themes of “Wings,” “Spotted in the Garden,” and “Naturally Occurring,” according to a press release from Greenly Art Space.

Kimberly Hocking, Greenly’s director and curator, told the Signal Tribune that over 20 artists, all of whom are members of Quilts on the Wall, will be presenting artwork, and that, while every piece in the exhibit is a quilt, many are “very non-conventional quilts.”

“We are excited about this collaborative effort to bring an alternative art form to our community,” Hocking stated in a press release. “At Greenly, we love to support artists that work in alternative media to create fine art. Our belief is that these quilts can only be fully appreciated by seeing the work up close at an exhibit such as this one.”

Quilts on the Wall was founded by Signal Hill textile artist Rose Hughes in 1998. The group was originally comprised of members of other local quilting guilds that wished to create quilts that could be considered fine art rather than solely functional, according to a Greenly Art Space press release.

“Quilts on the Wall artists are encouraged to develop individual styles, experiment with materials and techniques, and join in two annual ‘challenges’ in which a theme is selected to challenge the artist’s creativity,” said Quilts on the Wall member Carol Churchill, who worked with Hocking on the project, according to a Greenly Art Space press release.

The art show’s opening reception is on Aug. 24 from 6pm to 9pm and refreshments will be provided for attendees. The exhibit will be available to the public from Aug. 24 to Sept. 28 at 2698 Junipero Ave. Regular gallery hours are from 11am to 2pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but guests can also make an appointment to see the exhibit by calling (562) 533-4020.