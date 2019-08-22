Customs and Border Protection seize gun parts shipped from China to Long Beach seaport

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Customs agents seized more than 52,000 gun parts shipped from China to the Los Angeles/Long Beach seaport complex in violation of the Chinese arms embargo, authorities said Thursday.

Jaime Ruiz, spokesperson for the CBP, said the weapon parts were being shipped to a “legitimate gun-parts seller and distributor.” He added that the company’s name nor location could not be disclosed.

The items, with a combined domestic value of more than $378,225, included “sights, stocks, muzzles, brakes, buffer kits, and grips,” said Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles, said the seizure “is an exceptional example of CBP officers’ and import specialists’ vigilance, commitment and keen focus in enforcing complex arms embargo regulations. The Chinese arms embargo is just one of the hundreds of regulations CBP enforces, ensuring the safety and security of our country.”

The seized items arrived in three shipments from China and were in violation of the Arms Export Control Act and International Traffic in Arms Regulations, Ruiz said.