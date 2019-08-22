New study shows average commuter spends 119 hours a year sitting in traffic, costing drivers more than 256.9 million gallons of gas

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Yet another study was released Thursday ranking the Los Angeles area as worst in the nation for road congestion, with the average commuter wasting 119 hours a year sitting in traffic.

According to the 2019 Urban Mobility Report prepared by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, the Los Angeles-Anaheim-Long Beach region also topped the nation in total annual delay, with commuters spending a combined 971,478,000 hours stuck in traffic.

The national average for the number of hours commuters spend stuck in traffic was 54, according to the report, which is based on figures from 2017, the most recent available.

For Los Angeles-Anaheim-Long Beach commuters, the 119 hours a year stuck in traffic translated to an economic loss of roughly $2,442 per person. The amount was based on factors such as the value of people’s time and the cost of gasoline wasted while sitting in traffic.

Southland commuters wasted an average of 35 gallons each by sitting in traffic. Collectively, commuters in the region wasted more than 256.9 million gallons of gas by sitting in traffic, according to the report.

