SWAT arrest barricaded suspect inside Long Beach building

A man was in custody Aug. 22 nearly six hours after he was allegedly spotted with a gun on a Long Beach street.

Officers responded at 12:45pm to a report of a person with a gun in the 5300 block of Atlantic Avenue, near Market Street, Arantxa Chavarria of the Long Beach Police Department said.

When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside a building, Chavarria said.

“SWAT officers responded to the scene and entered the location,” she said. “A suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

Gang detectives were involved in the continuing investigation, Chavarria said.