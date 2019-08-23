Long Beach Parks and Rec announce free after-school program for kids

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

School is back in session, and so are the after-school programs.

Free after-school programs for school-age children and teens will begin Aug. 26 at city parks.

“Parks, Recreation and Marine’s free after school programs provide kids across the city with safe, enriching places where they can meet friends and enjoy recreational activities,” Mayor Robert Garcia stated in a press release.

Activities offered include arts and crafts, games, sports and homework assistance.

“From crafts and cooking to homework help and sport tournaments, PRM staff create a safe and positive environment for youth,” Gerardo Mouet Parks, PRM director, stated in a press release. “The after-school programs also enhance social skills, teach responsibility and leadership and promote positive self-esteem.”

Parks offering after school programs for ages 5 through 12 are as follows:

• Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe. Ave.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Bixby Park (130 Cherry Ave.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Cesar E. Chavez Park (401 Golden Ave.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Coolidge Park (352 Neece Ave.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Drake Park (951 Maine Ave.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• MacArthur Park (1321 Anaheim St.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Martin Luther King Park (1950 Lemon Ave.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

• Pan American Park (5157 Centralia Ave.), weekdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Ramona Park (3301 E. 65th St.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Scherer Park (4600 Long Beach Blvd.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Seaside Park (1401 Chestnut Ave.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st St.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Somerset Park (1500 E. Carson St.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Stearns Champions Park (4520 E. 23rd St.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Veterans Park (101 E. 28th St.), weekdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Wardlow Park (3457 Stanbridge Ave.), weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Whaley Park (5620 Atherton St.), weekdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Parks offering teen center programs for ages 13-18 are as follows:

• Admiral Kidd Park (2125 Santa Fe Ave.), weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Cesar E. Chavez Park (401 Golden Ave.), weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Coolidge Park (352 Neece Ave.), weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Freeman Center (1205 Freeman Ave.), weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• McBride Park (1550 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.), weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Silverado Park (1545 W. 31st St.), weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.