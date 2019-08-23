MOLAA announces Argentine artist’s ‘Dessert Means Ocean’ exhibit

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is inviting the public to visit the “Matías Duville: Desert Means Ocean” art exhibit that will be on display beginning Sunday.

“Matías Duville’s artwork draws the spectator into raw landscapes that provoke opportunities to connect with the personal imagery of the artist and explore the differences and similarities between deserts and oceans,” Dr. Lourdes Ramos, president & CEO of MOLAA, stated in a press release.

Argentinian artist Duville was part of a MOLAA residency project with other Latin-American artists from July to August. During that time, he was able to draw inspiration from SoCal’s beaches and desert highlands to fuel his new exhibit, the MOLAA press release reads.

“For me, the Pacific Ocean is a strong influence; that’s the core of the exhibition,” Duville stated in the press release. “The exhibition is a dialogue between the ocean and the desert, focusing on how they impact each other.”

The exhibit will be on display at MOLAA from Sunday, Aug. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 1. MOLAA is open Wednesday through Sunday with general admission priced at $10.

For more information, visit MOLAA’s website or call (562) 437-1689.