Man shot inside apparent illegal gambling establishment dies at hospital, police say

The Long Beach Police Department reported that a man was shot early Thursday morning and was pronounced dead at a local hospital Friday.

LBPD officers were on a routine patrol Thursday morning at about 1:05am when they noticed a crowd of people gathered on the sidewalk in the 1500 block of West Pacific Coast Highway, police said.

The officers pulled over to investigate after a witness on scene told them that someone had been shot, the LBPD reported. Officers found a male adult victim who had gunshot wounds to his upper and lower torso, and they immediately began to perform first aid. Long Beach Fire Department units arrived at the scene to assist the officers, and later transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening wounds, the report reads.

On Friday, the authorities were notified that the victim had died at the hospital, according to police. The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Johnny Akins of Long Beach, police said.

Homicide detectives have began a murder investigation, the report reads. The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office, police said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside of an illegal gambling establishment located in the 1500 block of West Pacific Coast Highway when he was shot,” police stated in a press release. “Evidence of the shooting was located inside of the establishment along with several illegal gambling machines.”

Police also said that no information of the shooting was obtained from witnesses as the crowd dispersed when officers arrived at the scene Thursday. No suspect description is available at this time, according to police.

Those with information about this incident are urged to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Sean Magee at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).