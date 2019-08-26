Two stores robbed at Long Beach Exchange, police say

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Long Beach police reported that two robberies occurred at about 4pm Monday at two different stores at the Long Beach Exchange on 4250 E. Carson St.

The first robbery took place inside a TJ Maxx store located at 4150 E. Carson St. An adult male suspect entered the business, and attempted to steal cash from the register, but an employee stepped in and stopped the suspect, Jennifer De Prez, LBPD public information officer, said.

The suspect then fled the business, according to police.

Moments later, a second robbery occurred at a nearby Old Navy store located at 4250 E. Carson St.

A suspect with a similar physical description entered another business nearby, approached the cash register, and took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, De Prez said.

The suspect was gone prior to officers arriving at the scene and is currently outstanding, police said.

No injuries have been reported, and the reported loss is cash. The investigation is ongoing, De Prez said.

It is currently unknown if the same suspect was involved in both incidents, police said.

[This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.]