Ex-con sentenced for killing man in front of 6-year-old boy

An ex-con was sentenced Tuesday to 122 years to life in state prison for killing a man in front of a 6-year-old boy in Long Beach.

Jason Monroe Daniels, 35, was convicted July 9 of second-degree murder, child abuse under circumstances likely to produce or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Deputy District Attorney Marlon Duke Powers.

On April 19, 2017, Daniels was visiting the family home of an ex-girlfriend in the 500 block of Cherry Avenue and became agitated when he saw the victim, William Luther Hayes, spending time outside with the woman’s 6-year-old son, according to evidence presented during the trial at the Long Beach courthouse.

The defendant went outside the house, approached the 38-year-old man and shot him in front of the boy, according to the prosecutor.

Authorities said neither of the men was the boy’s father.

Daniels–– who had prior strikes from 2014 for assault with a firearm and criminal threats–– fled after the shooting and was picked up by U.S. marshals in Las Vegas two weeks later.