Local nonprofit to give out free clothes, school supplies to residents

The Long Beach section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) announced that it will be hosting its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 14 between 8am to noon.

The organization will be providing free clothing for men, women and children.

The giveaway is open to any members of the community who is in need of clothes or school supplies.

“They are welcome to take whatever they need,” Marsha Chapman, a representative from the NCNW, said. “What’s left over we give to the Salvation Army or the Long Beach Rescue Mission.

The event will be held at Martin Luther King Park located at 1950 Lemon Ave.

For more information contact Marsha Chapman at (562) 989-0353 or [email protected]