Investigators renew push for clues in unsolved CSULB student killing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Sheriff’s investigators Wednesday renewed their call for tips that could help bring to justice the killer of a 21-year-old Cal State Long Beach student who was gunned down in a drive-by attack in unincorporated west Compton nearly two years ago.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of Estephan Hernandez, who was shot about 9:30pm on Sept. 28, 2017, as he sat in his parked car in the 1100 block of East 148th Street, having a conversation with a female friend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Hernandez died at the scene and his companion was taken to a hospital for treatment of a single gunshot wound.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said Hernandez was an honor student majoring in sociology and was slated to graduate in April 2018 to pursue a career in social work. He also devoted his time to mentoring other minority students.

The suspect vehicle was described only as a black four-door sedan that pulled alongside Hernandez’ parked car without stopping as someone inside opened fire, and then sped west on 148th Street.

Last year, when the reward was first announced, CSULB President Jane Close Conoley made a plea for the public’s help.

“Knowing that murders of many young men in his community are difficult– or impossible– to solve, we really seek community involvement,” she said.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).