Long Beach police make arrest in shooting case that left one man dead, boy injured

The Long Beach Police Department reported Wednesday that an arrest was made in connection to a July 1 shooting that left a male victim dead and a 17-year-old victim injured.

Detectives located and arrested Bryant U. on Aug. 13, police said. Through their investigation, homicide detectives believed that Bryant was with two other male adults when they were confronted by Ruben Lopez, the 25-year-old man that was killed, and his relative.

According to the statement from the police, “Lopez initiated a physical altercation with a member of the group, then turned toward Bryant. Bryant then discharged his firearm and struck Lopez, resulting in his death.”

Bryant was booked for murder and was held on $2,000,000 bail at the Long Beach City Jail, the LBPD reported.

The police stated ment goes on to say, “On Aug. 15, detectives presented their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. While evidence concluded that Bryant was responsible for the shooting death of Lopez, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office determined that Bryant acted in self-defense. Charges were not filed, and Bryant was released from custody.”

Police said that individual arrested will only be identified as Bryant U., in an effort to protect his safety and privacy.