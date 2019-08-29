Port Of Long Beach Gets $4.78M FEMA Grant For Security Enhancements

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Port of Long Beach has received a $4.78 million federal government grant to enhance safety at the busy facility.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency will be used to upgrade cybersecurity, camera surveillance and sensors “and continue the port’s investment in its fiber and wireless network infrastructure,” according to a statement issued by officials at the nation’s second busiest port, which is a key gateway for trans-Pacific trade.

“Securing the port requires state-of-the-art technology to monitor activities on land, on the water and below the water,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said. “This grant will help us enhance our domain awareness and maintain our readiness to protect the harbor.”

Said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal: “Trade at the Port of Long Beach supports 2.6 million jobs around the nation and the Harbor Commission is thankful for this federal funding that helps us ensure the smooth flow of commerce.”



