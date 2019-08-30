LBPD to set up DUI checkpoint during Labor Day weekend

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department’s Traffic Section will be conducting a DUI/ Driver’s License Checkpoint on Saturday Aug. 31 between the hours of 6pm to 2am in the West Division area.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily.

When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes, police said.

Motorists taking medication–– whether prescription or over-the-counter–– can also cause driving impairments, police added.

The LBPD is offering these reminders to ensure a night on the town doesn’t end in a DUI:

• Decide before you go out whether you plan to drink or drive. You can’t do both.

• If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver before going out or map out another safe way to get home by taxi, ride-share or public transportation. You can also look up designated driver services in your area using the National Directory of Designated Driver Services (NDDDS).

• See your friend or other patron impaired trying to get behind the wheel? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to get where they are going safely.

• Report drunk drivers – Call 9-1-1.