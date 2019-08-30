LBCC to host job fair for full-time, part-time positions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The grind doesn’t stop, it seems, as the Long Beach City College prepares to host a job fair for members of the community at Veterans Stadium on Sept. 10, from 10am to 2pm, located at , 4901 E. Conant St.

“Job seekers should bring resumes, dress professionally and be ready to be interviewed,” Stacey Toda, LBCC associate director

of communications and community engagement, said.

Free parking will only be available for the day at Veterans Stadium, but not in adjacent neighborhoods as vehicles may be cited or towed, Toda said.

“More than 100 employers are scheduled to participate, including public and private sector employers in aerospace and aviation, construction, engineering, logistics and transportation, manufacturing, government, healthcare, retail and hospitality,” Toda said.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions will be offered during the fair.

Last year, more than 1,200 community members and LBCC students attended the job fair, according to the press release.

For a list of participating employers and to register as an attendee, click here.