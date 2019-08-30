Paramount man shot to death in Long Beach following escalated argument

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Daniel Siordia, a 35-year-old resident of Paramount, was shot to death following a physical dispute in Long Beach on Thursday, police said.

At approximately 6:30pm, Thursday, officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of W. Hill Street regarding a report of a shooting. Police at the scene contacted a resident–– an adult male who police did not identify–– and Siordia, who was unresponsive and lying in the yard of the residence with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced Siordia dead at the scene. The resident involved in the incident was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries to his upper torso, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Siordia and the resident knew each other. Siordia entered the property to confront the resident about a personal dispute between them, police said. The confrontation quickly escalated to a violent, physical assault upon the resident, the LBPD reported.

During the assault, the resident discharged a firearm at Siordia, dialed 9-1-1 to report the incident and began performing first aid until police and fire personnel arrived, police stated.

“The firearm used in the incident was located at the scene and determined to be legally registered to the resident,” the LBPD reported. “The firearm was located by detectives and will be processed by the LBPD’s Forensic Science Services Division. Detectives believe the resident acted in self-defense and was not arrested and is cooperating with detectives as the investigation continues.”

Those with information about this incident are urged to call LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Leticia Gamboa at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.