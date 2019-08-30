Letter to the Editor: Funding fire fiasco

For at least the last 10 elections part, if not, the major reason for tax increases has been for fire or police. All of us support those causes. Now we have one station closed in Los Cerritos and a firetruck down in East Long Beach while they look for funds. Funding for almost every other purpose should be halted while immediate priority is given to the fire department. But in Los Cerritos, do not hold your breath because you have no city council representation. For many years, the area from Wardlow Road to San Antonio Drive has been split, so as to render them without representation. North of Bixby Road can’t get horrendous sidewalk repairs done. No councilmember really cares about you.

John T. Anderson

Long Beach resident