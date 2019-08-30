Centro CHA to host citizenship fair next month

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Individuals looking for help with their applications for citizenship can receive some assistance next month from the Community Hispanic Association (Centro CHA).

The Long Beach group announced that it will be hosting a citizenship fair on Sept. 21 between 9am to 1pm. The event will provide pro-bono immigration services to attendees.

Services will include assistance with those who need help with a N-400 form, the application for naturalization, and legal advice for applicants.

They will also offer referrals for complicated cases and free consultation services.

“Everyone needs to take identification, whether that’s a passport an ID driver’s license. They should have their social security,” Lissette Hernandez, immigrant integration program coordinator, said. “And of course, the most important one, they should have their permanent resident card with them.”

Even though there are many issues surrounding immigration, the event will be focused on people applying to become citizens.

“Some people think that we are going to be assisting for example with family petitions or certificate of citizenship, which is completely different from the application that we will be completing that day,” Hernandez said.

The fair will be held at the Wilmington Senior Center at 1371 Eubank Ave, Wilmington, California 90744. Anyone interested can reserve a spot with Centro CHA by calling (562)612-4180.