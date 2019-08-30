City of Signal Hill closes departments for Labor Day

Daniel Green, Production Manager|August 30, 2019

2014 file photo of Signal Hill City Hall

The City of Signal Hill announced in a Nextdoor post that certain departments will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2.

The closings include City Hall, the Signal Hill Public Library and non-essential City departments.

The city also announced that street cleaning will not be performed on Monday. Residential trash pickup by EDCO will also be delayed by one day all week.

The city will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.