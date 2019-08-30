City of Signal Hill closes departments for Labor Day
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The City of Signal Hill announced in a Nextdoor post that certain departments will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2.
The closings include City Hall, the Signal Hill Public Library and non-essential City departments.
The city also announced that street cleaning will not be performed on Monday. Residential trash pickup by EDCO will also be delayed by one day all week.
The city will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.