City of Signal Hill closes departments for Labor Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The City of Signal Hill announced in a Nextdoor post that certain departments will be closed in observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2.

The closings include City Hall, the Signal Hill Public Library and non-essential City departments.

The city also announced that street cleaning will not be performed on Monday. Residential trash pickup by EDCO will also be delayed by one day all week.

The city will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.