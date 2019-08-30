Port of Long Beach accepting nonprofit applicants to grant sponsorship

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Port of Long Beach announced Wednesday that it will be accepting applications from Sept. 1 to Sept 30 from nonprofit organizations that wish to receive financial support through the port’s Community Sponsorship program.

The Port of Long Beach gave $419,060 in sponsorships to non-profit organizations through the program in May, according to a press release from the port.

According to the Port of Long Beach’s website, the organization that received the largest amount during the last round of sponsorships was the Long Beach branch of the NAACP, at $20,000.

Port of Long Beach Media Relations Manager Lee Peterson told the Signal Tribune that applicants should feel encouraged because “most groups receive funding, so they stand a good chance.”

“Applications are judged on how the proposed events and activities can help the port inform the community of its critical role as an economic engine and job creator,” according to the press release.

In the past, the port has assisted nonprofits in funding a wide range of events including golf tournaments, film festivals, car shows and art fairs, according to the port’s website.

Peterson also told the Signal Tribune that “the events are not necessarily centered around the port.”

“Information about the port is made available and incorporated throughout the event,” Peterson said.

Organizations who are accepted will receive their sponsorships in November, the port stated.

Nonprofit organizations who apply will be notified if they were accepted into the program approximately 45 days after the end of the application period, according to Peterson.

Organizations that have non-profit status can apply for the program by clicking here.